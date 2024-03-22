Emirates wins ‘Best Inflight Entertainment Award’

This week Emirates was crowned the global winner of the ‘Best Inflight Entertainment Award’ in Airline Ratings 2024 Airline Excellence Awards, announced online.

Emirates scooped the top award for inflight entertainment from an extensive finalist list of global airlines, due to its whopping 6,500 channels of high quality and acclaimed content, the world’s largest entertainment library in the sky – making it a clear winner for the Best Inflight Entertainment award.

Customers enjoying Emirates flights can access a world-class entertainment library of 6,500 channels which includes;

– More than 2,000 Hollywood and internationally acclaimed movies including 2024 Academy Award® winning films.

– Hundreds of complete TV series and full box sets including the latest shows from leading streaming platforms and media brands such as HBO Max, Discovery+, BBC, Bloomberg Originals and Shahid.

– Over 200 documentary movies and popular TV docu-series.

– More than 150 Arabic movies and TV shows including a dedicated collection of Emirati movies.

– More than 300 Bollywood and South Asian movies and TV shows in 13 languages.

– Global cinema in over 50 languages with more than 600 international movies from across Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

– Over 300 movies with ‘Closed Captions’ and 140 movies with ‘Audio Description’, offering accessibility to the visually impaired.

– Emirates headphones are provided to customers in all cabin classes, including premium Bowers & Wilkins E1 headphones in First Class, created by the renowned British sound experts exclusively for Emirates, using noise‑cancelling technology to block out ambient cabin sounds and deliver the cleanest output.

– Specially designed Emirates headphones for kids’ comfort.

– Emirates headphones are also compatible with hearing aids when set to the ‘T’ position.

– A music library of over 3,500 albums and curated playlists.

– 5 channels of live TV, including 3 news channels and two channels with live sports coverage.

– Over 250 dedicated kids and family channels including dozens of shows for pre-school kids.

– Happiness, wellbeing and self-development content including brands such as LinkedIn Learning and Mindvalley.

– Podcasts and audiobooks including Emirates World, dedicated to highlighting the destination of Dubai and engaging with global thought leaders.

– An inflight airshow capability that allows customers to follow their flight’s progress on a moving map, and see the world from 40,000ft through external cameras.

– Emirates Skywards members can enjoy free connectivity to Wi-Fi onboard.

Emirates continually updates its inflight content every month, adding hundreds of movies, TV shows, podcasts, and music channels each month to its extensive entertainment library and securing exclusive partnerships with the best content providers. Customers can also curate their own ice experience before their flight, simply by browsing and pre-selecting movies or TV shows on the Emirates app, which can then be synchronised to ice the moment they board, maximising the seamless travel experience.

Emirates inflight entertainment journey began almost 30 years ago, when it was one of the first airlines to introduce seat-back videos for economy-class passengers. Emirates is also committed to setting industry standards and accessibility for people of determination and was the first airline in the world to introduce Audio Descriptive soundtracks and Closed Captions on movies on an inflight entertainment system.