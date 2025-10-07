Emma Raducanu retires from Wuhan Open

British top seed Emma Raducanu has pulled out of her second-round match against Ann Li in Wuhan after a medical checkup by the WTA physio and tournament doctor.

She was seen clutching her chest and having her temperature and blood pressure taken before the end of the first set.

Raducanu was down 6-1, 4-1, when she was forces to retire from the tournament.

Ann Li, speaking at the post-match ceremony, expressed: “First I want to wish Emma a fast recovery. Not sure what [happened], but [it] looked like she wasn’t feeling good.”

“But yeah, tough match last time, so I knew it was going to be tough, but I wish her to feel better, but yeah, I’m happy with my performance, I wasn’t pretty solid the entire match,” she added.

Emma Raducanu is back on top 30 and seeding for the AusOpen is almost secured. Curious to see if this is the end of her season. pic.twitter.com/IW1zXPEIj9 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) October 7, 2025

The British seed had started well against Li when she broke her opponent in the opening game,

However, she then started to struggle, appearing dizzy at times before medical assistance arrived.

Li went on to win the next game of the first set in less than half an hour. The world 46 ranking then began to dominate, forcing Raducanu into unforced errors.

Raducanu is the latest player to retire or withdraw from a tournament in recent weeks. Six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek criticised the “overwhelming” scheduling in tennis.