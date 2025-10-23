Emma Stone reflects on her experience of absurdist sci-fi film 'Bugonia'

Emma Stone expressed her relief at not breaking any bones during the filming of the absurdist comedy sci-fi film “Bugonia”.

In an interview with Reuters, she recounted feeling nervous when co-star Jesse Plemons, who plays conspiracy theory-obsessed beekeeper Teddy Gatz, had to tackle her for a scene. “He was completely safe and did an incredible job. I broke no bones”, Stone stated.

In “Bugonia”, Stone portrays Michelle Fuller, a powerful pharmaceutical CEO who gets kidnapped by two conspiracy theorist cousins convinced she is an alien. The film, based on the 2003 South Korean movie “Save the Green Planet!” by Jang Joon-hwan, is set to hit selected theatres on Friday before a wider release across the U.S. on October 31.

Plemon stars as Gatz, while rising actor Aidan Delbis portrays his cousin Don. Both Delbis and his character are on the autism spectrum, bringing much-needed representation to the Hollywood film, distributed by Food Features.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos highlighted the uniqueness of the character Don, describing him as having a different sensibility and a sensitive perspective. “I thought that a neurodivergent person would be perfect for this kind of role”, he noted, emphasising that Delbis’ character serves as “the soul of the film” and the “voice of logic” throughout the story.

Stone praised the film’s complex character dynamics, particularly the evolving relationship between Fuller and Gatz. “It’s just so fun not to know whose side you’re on back and forth throughout the entire story, who’s in the right, who’s in the wrong”, she said, adding that both characters hold valid points and flaws.