Emma Stone to share screen with Taylor Swift in Cruella 2: report

Hollywood actor Emma Stone will reportedly share the screen with singer Taylor Swift in crime comedy film Cruella 2.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A report by Comicbook stated that producers gave the green signal to Cruella 2, starring the Oscar-Award winning actor, following the first film’s success. Its producers are roping the Grammy Award-singer to play a villain.

It is pertinent to mention that filmmakers had kept the rumours of the You Belong With Me singer’s cameo in the first film a secret.

Related – Taylor Swift wins top MTV video award, announces new album

Craig Gillespie is directing one of the most anticipated films of this year. He called the first film’s end a “graduate moment”.

“What I loved about the end of Cruella is… I kept calling it the graduate moment,” he said. “Which, Dustin Hoffman sits at the back of the bus, and then he’s not sure if this is actually what he wanted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Stone (@emmastone)



“There’s that sort of awkward hesitation. It’s the same when she walks into Hellman’s Hall. She’s been striving and fighting for this throughout the whole film, and then she suddenly realizes the sacrifice. It’s like she’s lost Estella. She’s less that part of herself.”

He went on to say, “You know? Now she has this public persona that she has to sort of live up to. That conflict I felt was really interesting, and think by the time she gets to… In my mind, by the time she gets 101 Dalmatians, she’s pretty much gone to the dark side. Right now, there’s a gray area. How she gets to that dark side will be interesting.”

Related – Emma Stone to reprise her role in Cruella 2, finalises deal

Cruella tells the stort of a smart, young and clever grifter Estella (Emma Stone) who wants to make a name for herself in the fashion world. She comes across thieves Jasper and Horace who like her knack for mischief and build a life for themselves on the streets of London.

Estella begins showing off her wicked side to become Cruella after befriending fashion legend Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson).

Comments