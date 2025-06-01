Emma Watson’s father issues warning to ‘Harry Potter’ series cast

Hollywood actor Emma Watson rose to global fame after she played Hermione in the ‘Harry Potter’ films in the 2000s.

Her father has now warned the parents of the lead trio of HBO’s upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ about the impact of fame on children.

“As a parent, you have to be scared… This can be a very difficult thing for a parent and child to handle, or not,” he said in an interview with a UK media outlet.

His statement about the childhood fame comes days after HBO revealed that actor Dominic McLaughlin is set to portray Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will star as Hermione Granger, while Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley in the upcoming series.

Emma Watson played Hermione in the films for around 10 years, and her father has now reflected on the challenges he faced to keep the Hollywood actor “grounded.”

“It certainly helped that I don’t actually watch movies, it’s not a big thing in the house, and so it was easier for us to keep her feet on the ground,” he said.

“Normal life continued as far as possible: her homework would go back to school on motorbikes, admittedly, but she had to do her homework and check in,” Emma Watson’s father added.

In an earlier interview, the Hollywood actor reflected on her experience filming the ‘Harry Potter’ films and revealed the ‘most horrifying’ moment for her on the set of the wizarding franchise.

Emma Watson revealed that her kissing scene with Rupert Grint’s Ron Weasley in the final film of the series, ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2′ was the most horrifying thing of her career.