Emma Watson banned from driving

A UK court banned ‘Harry Potter’ star Emma Watson from driving for six months on Wednesday after she was caught speeding.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Additionally, the court also slapped a £1,044 fine on Watson at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court.

According to UK media outlets, the Hollywood actor was handed a ban and a fine for driving above the speed limit of 30mph in Oxford in July last year.

The ‘Harry Potter’ star was reportedly caught driving a blue Audi at 38mph.

Reports said that Emma Watson had nine points on her licence before last year’s speeding incident.

While the Hollywood actor was not present at the hearing, her team said that she was “in a position to pay the fine”.

It is worth noting here that the ‘Harry Potter’ star last featured in 2019’s remake of ‘Little Women.’

In 2023, she joined hands with her brother to launch a sustainable gin brand.

Currently on a break from acting, Emma Watson has been enrolled at the University of Oxford since 2023 for a master’s degree in creative writing.

Read more: Here’s why Emma Watson almost quit Harry Potter

The Hollywood actor became a global star after debuting as Hermione Granger in the first ‘Harry Potter’ film in 2001.

She went on to star in eight instalments of the franchise, and later appeared in ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘The Bling Ring’ and ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower.’