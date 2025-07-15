Emmys 2025: Nominations begin with talk series category

The 2025 Emmy nominations began with the announcements of nominees in the outstanding talk series category on Tuesday.

‘The Daily Show,’ ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ are among the contenders in the outstanding talk series category.

Harvey Guillen and Brenda Song will announce the rest of the Emmy nominations for 2025 later today.

Apple’s ‘Severance’ and ‘The Studio’ are among the top contenders this year alongside ‘Slow Horses,’ ‘Shrinking’ and ‘Presumed Innocent.’

In the limited series and anthology category, ‘Adolescence’ is considered a heavy hitter.

Netflix has put forward ‘The Diplomat,’ ‘Nobody Wants This’ and ‘Black Mirror’ for different awards in this year’s Emmys.

While the nominations will be announced today, the winners will be announced on Sunday, September 14.

Comedian Nate Bargatze will play host of the show, scheduled to be held at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.

Full list of Emmy nominations 2025;

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

More to follow…