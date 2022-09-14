Emmys 2022 telecast witnessed a new low in viewership

The star-studded ceremony of the 74th Emmy Primetime Awards dropped to an all-time low viewership record.

According to the numbers quoted by international news agencies, the telecast of Emmys 2022 on Monday, attracted only 5.9 million viewers in US to tune into the prestigious night, which is roughly a drop of 24% as compared to the viewership of the 2021 event, making it a disappointing record.

These numbers were given by NBC [official broadcaster of the awards night] and were combined for both their units, TV broadcast and streaming service Peacock.

It is pertinent to mention here that the telecast viewership for all awards shows has witnessed a massive slump in recent years, in contrast to the past decade. The last highest viewership for Emmys specifically came in 2013, when over 17.7 million American viewers tuned in to watch the show live.

Moreover, this year’s annual Emmy Awards ceremony took place on Monday, instead of the usual Sunday, in order to avoid a clash with the Football League slate on NBC.

HBOs dynasty drama ‘Succession’ and Apple TV+ feel-good comedy ‘Ted Lasso’ bagged the top honours of Emmys, while, the ‘Squid Game’ actor, Lee Jung-jae took home the trophy for best drama actor.

Likewise, in the female categories, voters honoured ‘Euphoria’ star Zendaya for best drama actor and Jean Smart of ‘Hacks’ for best comedy actor. It was the second win for both in those categories.

The most-lauded show of the night was HBOs ‘The White Lotus’, with the 10-win haul, including the best-limited series as well as acting trophies for Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett.

Singer Lizzo earned an Emmy award for the competition series for ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’.

