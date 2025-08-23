web analytics
Emotional Donnarumma bids farewell to PSG

Following an impressive season with the Paris-Saint Germain, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma bid farewell to the fans late on Friday.

PSG began their Ligue 1 title defence with a 1-0 victory over Angers, but the final whistle captured the spotlight when an emotional Donnarumma appeared on the pitch to wave goodbye to the fans.

He was not included in the match-day squad, but appeared to bid farewell to the packed Parc des Princes.

The 26-year-old was initially favourite to join Manchester United, however, now as things stand, the Italy international is expected to sign with rivals Manchester City.

Donnarumma joined his team-mates on the pitch following the final whistle, casually dressed in jeans and a hoodie.

Rúben Dias inks new deal at Manchester City

In the video, he was seen chatting with Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, and Fabian Ruiz.

Then came a telling moment. Hakimi and Ruiz pushed Donnarumma gently forward until he was left standing alone inside the penalty area, directly in front of the Auteuil end where PSG’s ultras are based.

He received a memorable ovation as fans chanted in support of Donnarumma.

The 26-year-old stood alone for more than 30 seconds, clapping and waving as the fans responded in kind. His team-mates eventually rejoined him, mobbing him in a show of affection.

The moment comes amid advanced talks between PSG and Man City over a late-window move.

The Man City Boss, Pep Guardiola, admitted earlier on Friday that he does not know who his first-choice goalkeeper is, despite insisting last week that Ederson was his number one.

The Brazilian missed last weekend’s match against Wolves, officially due to illness, but City are now open to letting him leave with Galatasaray pushing to sign him.

Donnarumma has emerged as a prime candidate to replace him, with City officials exploring a deal in the final stretch of the window.

Guardiola was notably less definitive when asked about his goalkeeper situation ahead of this weekend’s clash with Tottenham.

‘We’ll see tomorrow, we’ll see who trains good,’ said the City boss. ‘We’ll talk with [goalkeeping coach] Xabi [Mancisidor] and we’ll see. New players always bring energy.’

Italian Donnarumma, a European Championship and Champions League winner, was informed earlier this month that he is no longer in PSG’s plans following the arrival of Lucas Chevalier from Lille.

