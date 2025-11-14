Emotional video of Dharmendra’s wife, sons leave fans in tears

Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra was recently discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after being admitted due to routine check-up. While his condition is said to be stable, an emotional video from his home has gone viral on social media, showing the 89-year-old actor’s family in tears.

In the viral clip, Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur can be seen sitting beside him, visibly emotional as she says, “Bhagwan theek karde eena nu, meri jan ve aanu dede, main kee karhu ge eena tay baghair( God, please make him well; what will I do without him?).”

Beside her, their sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are seen trying to comfort her, with Bobby tearfully holding his father’s feet, and some other family members are also in the video.

According to a close source, the family confirmed that Dharmendra is recovering at home under medical supervision, and his health is showing signs of improvement.

His second wife, veteran Indian actress Hema Malini , and daughter Esha Deol also shared earlier that the actor’s condition is stable and that he is doing much better now.

Fans across India have been praying for Dharmendra’s speedy recovery.

On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, a fan was even spotted crying outside his house, holding a poster of the legendary star.

Earlier on November 12, Veteran Indian actor Dharmendra was discharged after brief hospitalization at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

After days of scrutiny around his deteriorating health, the actor has returned from hospital and is recuperating at home.

Dharmendra’s family confirmed his discharge in an official statement on Wednesday, requesting privacy during his recovery.

“Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time,” the statement reads.

It further added, “We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

Dharmendra first admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on October 31, after experiencing breathing difficulties. On November 10, it was reported that the actor had been rushed to the hospital once again with complaints of breathlessness.

Shortly after, false rumors of his death started spreading widely on social media which was later debunked by Dharmendra’s family.

Both Hema Malini and Esha Deol took to their official media handles to set the record straight, denying all false claims of the actor’s demise.

“My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery,” she stated on Tuesday.