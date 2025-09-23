Emotional Wellalage pays tribute to late father

Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage has shared a heartfelt message on social media following the passing of his father, Suranga Wellalage.

The former first-class cricketer passed away last week during Sri Lanka’s group-stage match against Afghanistan in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025.

The 22-year-old all-rounder took to Instagram and expressed his grief while extending gratitude to everyone who supported him through the tragedy.

“I want to take a moment to sincerely thank everyone who stood by me and my family during the most painful time of my life, after the passing of my beloved father,” Wellalage wrote.

“Losing him has left a void that can never be filled, but the love, strength, and support I received gave me the courage to keep moving forward.”

He especially thanked Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), his sponsors, law enforcement authorities, medical staff, as well as his former schools and clubs for standing by his family.

“My heartfelt gratitude goes to the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, CDB Bank, Munchee, Moratuwa Police, Panadura Hospital, Colts Cricket Club, St. Sebastian College, St. Joseph’s College, and Prince of Wales’ College Old Boys’ Association for being there for me and my family,” he said.

He also acknowledged the guidance of former players, coaches, and national teammates, mentioning Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahinda Halangoda, and Charith Asalanka, among others.

“A special thank you to Sanath Sir, Mahinda Halangoda Sir, and the entire national coaching staff, as well as Charith Aiya and my brothers in the Sri Lanka National Team. Your presence, kindness, and guidance meant more to me than words can ever express,” he added.

Above all, Wellalage reserved his deepest gratitude for the people of Sri Lanka. “Your prayers, messages, and unconditional support reminded me that I am never alone,” he added.

The young spinner vowed to continue chasing his cricketing dreams to fulfill his father’s wish. “My father’s dream was for me to continue this journey, and with all of you beside me, I will do everything I can to honor him,” he said.

After attending his father’s funeral, Dunith Wellalage rejoined the national squad for their Super Four fixture against Bangladesh, which Sri Lanka lost.