Employees get special allowance ahead of Ramadan

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation has enhanced the special allowance for sales staff by 200 percent ahead of Ramadan.

According to the details, the Board of Utility Stores Corporation has approved the rise in allowance, which will take effect from March 1, 2024.

According to sources, each member’s special allowance at the supermarket has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1500.

Similarly, the monthly allowance for delivery clerks has been enhanced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. The cashier’s cash handling allowance is raised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 each month.

Earlier on February 25, the Utility Stores Corporation announced relief for the masses before the Ramadan package

According to details, Utility Stores Corporation has reduced the prices of various items under the Ramadan package. Prices of various brands of ghee, cooking oil, tea, soap, and washing powder have been reduced.

The prices of ghee and cooking oil have been reduced by Rs4 to Rs100 per kilogram. The prices of branded tea have also been reduced by up to Rs100.

It is pertinent to mention here that three essential commodities would not be available at discounted prices at utility stores under the government’s Ramadan relief package.

The utility stores decided not to reduce prices of sugar, flour, and ghee under Ramadan relief package of Rs 7.5 billion.

The sources told ARY News that current prices of sugar, flour and ghee will remain unchanged despite the announcement of the package.

A 10 kilogram (Kg) bag of flour would be available for Rs648 while the price of sugar for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries would be Rs 109 Kg. Under the Ramadan relief package, ghee would be sold at Rs 365 per kg.