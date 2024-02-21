25.9 C
Employees stage protest against PIA’s privatization

In a show of dissent, the Peoples Unity of PIA Employees CBA staged a protest against the privatization and outsourcing of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) concerning what they perceive as a systematic attempt to dismantle a national asset, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The CBA union, under the leadership of President Hidayatullah Khan, raised slogans against authorities over PIA privatization.

Employees stage protest, PIA privatization

President Hidayatullah Khan asserted that there is an ongoing conspiracy to sell off the PIA in pennies, meanwhile related to the outsourcing of Islamabad flight Kitchen, he added that the current expenditure of flight kitchen is standing at Rs 600 million and the management is seeking to outsource it at Rs 1.80 billion.

He accused influential individuals within PIA, including Fawad Hasan Fawad and CEO PIA officials, of orchestrating the privatization and outsourcing.

