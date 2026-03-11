Employees stranded outside will not be considered absent in Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY: The Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced that employees stranded outside Kuwait due to the closure of airspace and the exceptional circumstances in the region will be exempt from the regulations concerning absence from work, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

In an official statement, CSC explained that this period will be considered actual working time until the stranded employees can return to Kuwait.

It has contacted government agencies, public bodies, and institutions to address the situation of employees unable to return due to the exceptional circumstances in the region.

The exemption period will be determined by the direct supervisor or their next supervisor after the end of the employee’s authorized leave or holiday period, during which they were expected to return.

Employees must submit documentation proving their presence outside the country during this period for it to be recorded as actual working time in the automated systems, in accordance with established procedures.