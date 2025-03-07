web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Friday, March 7, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Emraan Hashmi hints at Awarapan 2 and fans are losing it

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has left fans excited with a new teaser linked to his 2007 film Awarapan, sparking speculation about Awarapan 2.

Taking to Instagram, he shared an animated clip featuring his iconic character, standing with a pigeon in a cage, gazing at a sunset-lit cityscape.

His powerful voiceover played in the background, saying, “Maine maut ko bohot kareeb se dekha hai. Kisi aur ki zindagi ke liye marna hi meri zindagi hai.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

As the emotional tune of Toh Phir Aao played, the teaser transitioned to a gripping shot of a bloodied hand holding a gun. Hashmi kept the caption simple, writing just, “Jummah Mubarak.”

As soon as the video dropped, fans flooded the comments, eager to know if Awarapan 2 was on the way.

Some speculated it could be a sequel, while others wondered if the original movie would be re-released, like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Sanam Teri Kasam.

Read More: Premiere date for R. Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth’s thriller revealed!

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Awarapan was an intense action drama that won hearts upon its 2007 release.

The film featured Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, a hitman working for a Hong Kong-based criminal, Malik (Ashutosh Rana).

His mission was to keep an eye on Reema (Shriya Saran), a woman held captive by Malik. However, when Shivam discovered her desperate attempt to reunite with her boyfriend, he chose to help her escape, leading to a deadly confrontation and his ultimate redemption.

In other news, Netflix’s Test, starring R Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth, is set to captivate audiences with its powerful story.

The film marks Netflix’s first Tamil original feature film of 2025 and showcases the remarkable talents of R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth, along with the beloved Meera Jasmine.

Directed by S. Sashikanth, Test will be available to stream on Netflix from April 4.

Test brings together a national-level cricketer, a genius scientist, and a passionate teacher, each at a crossroads in their lives, forced to make life-changing decisions.

These characters’ journeys unfold against the backdrop of cricket, where every choice they make shapes their futures.

 

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.