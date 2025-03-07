Emraan Hashmi hints at Awarapan 2 and fans are losing it

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has left fans excited with a new teaser linked to his 2007 film Awarapan, sparking speculation about Awarapan 2.

Taking to Instagram, he shared an animated clip featuring his iconic character, standing with a pigeon in a cage, gazing at a sunset-lit cityscape.

His powerful voiceover played in the background, saying, “Maine maut ko bohot kareeb se dekha hai. Kisi aur ki zindagi ke liye marna hi meri zindagi hai.”

As the emotional tune of Toh Phir Aao played, the teaser transitioned to a gripping shot of a bloodied hand holding a gun. Hashmi kept the caption simple, writing just, “Jummah Mubarak.”

As soon as the video dropped, fans flooded the comments, eager to know if Awarapan 2 was on the way.

Some speculated it could be a sequel, while others wondered if the original movie would be re-released, like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Sanam Teri Kasam.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Awarapan was an intense action drama that won hearts upon its 2007 release.

The film featured Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, a hitman working for a Hong Kong-based criminal, Malik (Ashutosh Rana).

His mission was to keep an eye on Reema (Shriya Saran), a woman held captive by Malik. However, when Shivam discovered her desperate attempt to reunite with her boyfriend, he chose to help her escape, leading to a deadly confrontation and his ultimate redemption.

