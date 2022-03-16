Doppelganger alert: Emraan Hashmi twin discovered in Pakistan

Another day, another Bollywood doppelganger, this time around it is Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi who found himself a twin in Pakistan.

Internet has discovered yet another Bollywood look-alike in Pakistan, a video that emerged on social media earlier this week features a carbon copy of Emraan Hashmi, Mazdak Jaan.

Mazdak Jaan – a model and TikToker from Peshawar, Pakistan – has striking similarities to the Bollywood actor as seen in the viral lip-syncing video on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Pakistan (@epkdaily)

This is not the first time the model has been subjected to attention from netizens for his identical looks to that of the Bollywood celeb, as the latter had shared a collage of Mazdak Jaan earlier on his Instagram handle asking “Who’s this cheater !! trying to copy me look !”

Not only does the Pakhtun lad has features similar to Bollywood celeb, but he also seems to be a huge fan of the actor, and closely replicates his style, making it difficult to tell the two apart in viral pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

Netizens believe that Pakistan has ‘copies’ for all Bollywood celebrities, as earlier this week spectators spotted a Vicky Kaushal look-alike, Salauddin Khan in National Stadium Karachi during the ongoing test match between Pakistan and Australia.

Yo Vicky Kaushal. Katrina ke sath time spend karo Kya pakistan ka draw dekh rahay ho https://t.co/l3I3yEbiNC — hass razz (@hassrazz) March 13, 2022

Moreover, a number of social media users felt that ‘Jaan looks more like Emraan Hashmi than actor himself’.

It is pertinent to mention that social media has found twins of various celebs including Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, Scarlett Johansson, Engin Altan, and Burak Deniz among others.

Comments