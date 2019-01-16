Web Analytics
Google glitch shows incorrect Pakistani rupee value against US dollar

KARACHI: In a technical glitch that remained undetected for a few hours, the online currency converter of Google on Tuesday night showed extraordinary appreciation of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar and other world currencies, leaving Pakistanis in a shock.

It transpired when people searching Pakistan currency conversion rate to US dollar found that PKR at 76, instead of its actual Rs 139, on the Google. The Google converter showed the price of 1 US Dollar equal to Rs 76.25, price of one Euro equal to Rs 87.02 and price of one British Pound equal to Rs 98.15.

While in actual, the current price of 1 USD to PKR is 139.20, GBP to PKR is 180.00 and Euro to PKR is 160.50. The glitch was fixed by the online giant search engine after the report started going viral.

The Google disclaimer, however, says, “Google cannot guarantee the accuracy of the exchange rates displayed. You should confirm current rates before making any transactions that could be affected by changes in the exchange rates.”

People took to social media to express surprise and inquire reasons of this overnight currency surge.

The correct value of Pak rupee against dollar was later restored on the converter.

In a historic surge, the value of the dollar had surged by Rs8 in the interbank market during trading on Nov 30, taking it to Rs 142 for the day. And that wasn’t a glitch!

