KARACHI: In a technical glitch that remained undetected for a few hours, the online currency converter of Google on Tuesday night showed extraordinary appreciation of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar and other world currencies, leaving Pakistanis in a shock.

It transpired when people searching Pakistan currency conversion rate to US dollar found that PKR at 76, instead of its actual Rs 139, on the Google. The Google converter showed the price of 1 US Dollar equal to Rs 76.25, price of one Euro equal to Rs 87.02 and price of one British Pound equal to Rs 98.15.

While in actual, the current price of 1 USD to PKR is 139.20, GBP to PKR is 180.00 and Euro to PKR is 160.50. The glitch was fixed by the online giant search engine after the report started going viral.

The Google disclaimer, however, says, “Google cannot guarantee the accuracy of the exchange rates displayed. You should confirm current rates before making any transactions that could be affected by changes in the exchange rates.”

People took to social media to express surprise and inquire reasons of this overnight currency surge.

Has Govt paid loan to IMF? Or we discovered diamond mines in Pakistan. Is it true?#Dollar pic.twitter.com/Yl4knEvEMx — Aurangzaib Alamgir (@ItsAurangzaib) January 15, 2019

If is it true , Can i Tweet Now ?

“Rok Sako to Rok lo Tabdeeli ai rey , Tabdeeli ai Rey” ✌#Dollar pic.twitter.com/u5niILTMIN — SyeDa (@IAmNaQvian) January 15, 2019

If is it true , Can i Tweet Now ?

“Rok Sako to Rok lo Tabdeeli ai rey , Tabdeeli ai Rey” ✌#Dollar pic.twitter.com/u5niILTMIN — SyeDa (@IAmNaQvian) January 15, 2019

When you see 1$=76 rupee on google but deep inside you know it’s fake #Dollar #Google pic.twitter.com/xPMjKYeLlN — Iqbal’s Shaheen (@chawli_na_marna) January 15, 2019

The correct value of Pak rupee against dollar was later restored on the converter.

یہ ہے حقیقت

ظالموں نے ڈرا ہی دیا تھا #dollar pic.twitter.com/nQy6JUKphe — Ambereen Fatima (@Amberen_f330467) January 16, 2019

In a historic surge, the value of the dollar had surged by Rs8 in the interbank market during trading on Nov 30, taking it to Rs 142 for the day. And that wasn’t a glitch!

Comments

comments