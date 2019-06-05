10 killed, 12 injured in Jalalpur Pirwala armed clash

JALALPUR PIRWALA: At least ten people were shot dead while twelve others got injured in a gun battle between two groups in Jalalpur Pirwala Tehsil of Multan on Wednesday.

According to the local police, two rival groups opened indiscriminate fire at each other after Eidul Fitr prayers, killing nine people and injuring 13 others.

The deceased and injured were initially shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital from where nine of the injured, said to be in critical condition, were later moved to Nishtar Hospital Multan.

According to hospital sources, one of the critically injured people succumbed to his injuries during treatment, pushing the death toll to ten.

A notorious robber identified as Kala Jaffer and his son were among those injured in the gun battle. No further information about the identities of those killed and injured in the shooting was immediately available.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the firing incident and summoned a detailed report from the regional police officer (RPO) of Multan in this regard.

He directed the RPO to arrest the culprits without delay. He said the Punjab government would ensure fulfillment of all aspects of justice and provision of swift justice to the heirs of the victims.

