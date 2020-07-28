10 more succumb to coronavirus in Sindh in 24 hours

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus has claimed 10 more lives and infected at least 571 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the COVID-19 situation, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 10 more people died from the COVID-19 in past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2172.

The chief minister said that 9571 samples were tested today, which detected 571 cases of COVID-19, making the total count of the infected people in the province 119,398.

Currently, 8237,199 patients are under treatment.

“The province currently has 343 critically ill COVID-19 patients,” the chief minister said with over 67 of them put on ventilators.

Ali Shah said that 509 more COVID-19 patients recuperated today, taking the number of recovered patients to 108,989 in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 936 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths were reported in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 275,225 and fatalities to 5,865.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 936 new cases were detected after 19,610 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

26,924 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment while 242,436 patients have recuperated from the disease. 1,909,846 tests have been conducted across the country so far

