10 more test positive for coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: Ministry for Health Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday confirmed 10 more coronavirus patients in the province raising the tally to 330, ARY News reported.

The ministry of health further informed that the number of active cases in the province had also been increased and currently stands at 103.

A total of 224 coronavirus patients have been fully cured of the virus.

With 751 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the number of total confirmed cases in the country has soared to 14,079.

According to National command and Operation Centre, 10,545 people are still under treatment from which 111 are said to be critical, while 3,233 patients have recovered so far.

With 20 more deaths in last 24 hours, the number of total coronavirus fatalities has crossed 300 mark and now stands at 301.

The country has conducted 157223 tests so far to detect the virus.

