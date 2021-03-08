10 more succumb to COVID-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: At least 10 more patients of COVID-19 died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sharing the daily coronavirus statistics, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 101 more people tested positive for the coronavirus during the same period.

The chief minister maintained that over 5,900 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours across the province in which 101 cases of the disease were diagnosed. Currently, 4,125 coronavirus patients were under treatment in the province, he added.

Read More: Sindh concedes 225 Covid cases, 16 new deaths

Earlier on March 4, Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah had shared on Wednesday the daily provincial covid stats reporting 225 new infections in the past 24-hour span half of which belong in the port city.

In the past 24 hours, the total coronavirus tests conducted in Sindh were 9,025 out of which 225 turned up, while on the fatality front, 16 new deaths had been reported that day.

With new deaths, the total mortality tally had jumped to 4,388 in Sindh. On the other hand, the total recoveries reported in the span were 326, he had added.

