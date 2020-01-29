10-year-old girl raped in Dadu

DADU: A 10-year-old girl was raped in Mallah Chowk area of Dadu here on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the minor girl was raped and thrown in front of her residence by suspects in the unconscious condition. Police later on conducted search operation in different areas of Dadu and arrested a suspect, identified as Raza Panhwar

The victim’s family took her to the police station, where the police registered the case on behalf of the victim’s father under Section 376, pertaining to rape.

Earlier on January 20, a seven-year-old girl, who went missing after leaving home for madressah in Kaka Sahib area a day prior, had found dead in Pir Such area by police officials which claimed she was subjected to rape before being murdered.

A police team has recovered the dead body of the girl from Pir Such area which was shifted to the hospital for carrying out post mortem.

Moreover, two men have been arrested who were spotted by her relatives after registration of a case in the incident.

The uncle of the victim girl, Yousaf Shah, said that a servant who was living at the residence involved in the rape and murder of her minor niece.

Yousaf Shah, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Bakhabar Sawera’, elaborated the horrible incident which claimed the life of his niece.

“She left for taking religious lessons from a seminary as per routine at around 3:00 and she used to get back home within an hour. On that day, the relatives were worried as she did not return on time. However, the culprits had been caught red-handed by the local residents within three hours. People told me that they found the girl’s dead body which was being murdered by the men.”

