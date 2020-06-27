10 year old math whiz creates world record for fast multiplications, divisions

A 10-year-old elementary school student of Indian descent set a Guinness World Record for solving multiplication and division problems at breakneck pace.

Nadub Gill, a student at Longmoor Primary School in Long Eaton, England, spent some of his COVID-19 lockdown time practicing math on math related mobile applications.

Gill ended up using the educational platform to set a Guinness World Record by solving massive equations in one minute..

He answered 196 multiplication and division questions, averaging three answers per second, beating about 700 other young students.

The new record was created by Guinness in partnership with the math solving application Times Table Rock Stars.

The child was issued an official certificate for the highest score achieved in one minute and created a new Gunniess world record for his efforts.

