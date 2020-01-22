Over 100 fall ill after visiting quack’s clinic    

KOLLAM: Over 100 patients developed serious illness after reportedly visiting a quack’s clinic in Telangana state of India, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, a large number of people, including children and women developed serious diseases related to kidney and liver after consuming medicines provided by the quack at Anchal, a town in Kollam district of Kerala.

One of the victim’s father said that his son had visited the clinic few days back and later he developed high fever and rashes all over his body. He said that he took his son to a private hospital and then shifted to the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

He said that his son had to be kept on ventilator for 10 days at the hospital. The victim’s father maintained that the medicines given to my son by the quack were examined at the government’s chemical laboratory and it was found that it contained mercury 20 times more that the permissible limit.

Local people said that the quack charged Rs500 to Rs20,000 from each patient. The quake had assured the patients that the medicines will cure all their diseases, the people added.

Police have registered a case and launched inquiry against the quake.

Comments

comments