SHIKARPUR: Health issues continue to plague Sindh as Gastroenteritis (gastro) spreads in Shikarpur district, ARY News reported today, Wednesday.

More than 100 children have reportedly been admitted to hospitals with complications related to the stomach infection.

Emergency has been declared in the hospitals of Lakhi Ghulam Shah area of Shikarpur, revealed the district health officer.

The District Health Officer (DHO) also told that the staff who had been on Eid holidays have been called back to deal with the infection which left a large number of children sick and in bad health.

Gastroenteritis (gastro) is a bowel infection that causes diarrhoea (runny, watery poo) and sometimes vomiting. The vomiting may settle quickly, but the diarrhoea can last up to 10 days.

Healthcare has seen consistent deterioration in the province, with the number of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) patients in Sindh increasing by four more when cases of HIV were reported from Shikarpur on May 28.

As per details, 356 people were screened for the potentially life-threatening condition of HIV in Shikarpur’s village of Dakhan, from which four were tested positive.

With the latest inclusion of four more HIV patients, the number of affected people in the district Shikarpur jumped to 36, sources said.

