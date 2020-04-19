Over 1,000 briefly detained, 1,400 fined for pillion riding in Karachi

KARACHI: In a massive crackdown on pillion riders, Karachi police on Sunday registered 33 first information reports (FIRs) and briefly detained 1073 people in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the arrested people were let off with strict warnings after four hours today. The officials said that the police stopped and checked some 1,103 motorbikes in Karachi’s south zone and briefly detained 1073 people.

Meanwhile, 1,400 people, including three policemen, were challaned for pillion riding in different areas of the metropolis today. A spokesperson of the traffic police said that and some 724 were fined for riding wrong side on one-way roads.

He maintained that the traffic police challaned over 2,500 people for different offences today.

Earlier on April 18, Karachi police chief Additional IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon had announced that no one was exempted from ban on pillion riding.

According to sources, the AIG had directed the police officers to ensure complete ban on pillion riding in the metropolis amid coronavirus pandemic. He had directed to take legal action against those violating pillion riding ban.

