Pakistan Post announces to open 1000 digital franchise post offices

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Communications and Postal Services on Saturday announced to open 1000 more digital franchise post offices across the country by December 30.

In a statement issued by a ministry spokesperson, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Post, like other institutions, is moving towards innovation.

Pakistan Post has launched digital franchise post offices across the country under a public-private partnership. Under the project, 120 new digital franchise post offices have been already opened.

“So far, Pakistan Post has received applications for 20,000 franchise post offices, the spokesman said.

The digital franchise post offices would be increased for the provision of quality and affordable services to the people.

While the new franchisees are equipped with the latest technology, work is also underway to digitize the old post offices. The new project will provide direct employment to 2,50,000 people in three years.

