104 more test positive for coronavirus in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that 104 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the province during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

In a video released by his office’s Twitter account, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 531 new tests were conducted today and 104 of them turned to be positive.

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah says 20% Coronavirus cases have increased …… pic.twitter.com/ZBiek95f9O — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) April 11, 2020

Expressing his concerns over the sharp spike in the cases of COVID-19, he said, “The number shows that 20 per cent of COVID-19 test conducted in the past 24 hours came out positive.”

“This is greater than the world average at the moment,” CM Murad said and added that six people were died of the virus today.

He said, “So far, 12,209 tests have been conducted for the COVID-19 and 1214 of them turned to be positive.”

The chief minister said that 371 of the diagnosed patients recovered and discharged from the hospitals. CM Murad said that lockdown is the only option to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Read More: Eleven union councils in Karachi sealed after detection of coronavirus cases

Earlier today, Eleven union councils in Karachi’s East district had been completely locked down on to contain further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner East Ahmed Ali had issued directives for sealing these union councils that included UC-6 Gillani Railways, UC-7 Dalmia, UC-8 Jamali Colony, UC-9 Gulshan-II, UC-10 Pehalwan Goth, UC-9 Jacob Line and UC – 10 Jamshaid Quarters.

These areas had been sealed in “larger public interest and to prevent widespread outbreak of novel corona virus,” according to a notification put out by the deputy commissioner.

Comments

comments