107 recuperated from novel coronavirus in country: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday said that as many as 107 people infected with the novel coronavirus have recovered from the pandemic so far in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Zafar Mirza said the tally of coronavirus cases in Pakistan jumped to 2,291. He maintained that out of the total, 743 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sindh, 845 in Punjab, 276 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 187 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 169 in Balochistan, 62 in Islamabad and 09 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Zafar Mirza said that 1,016 coronavirus patients were undertreated in different hospitals across the country wherein nine were in critical condition.

On the occasion, the special assistant urged the people to share their ideas with the government to deal with the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan had reported its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) on February 26 when a 22-year-old man was tested positive for the deadly virus at a high-end private hospital in Karachi after returning from Iran.

Yahya Jafri had now recuperated from Coronavirus that had so far affected around 2,300 and killed more than 30 people countrywide.

The young man had donated his plasma, which upon approval of the country’s drug regulator (DRAP) will be transfused into critically ill patients of Coronavirus to boost their immune system, thereby helping them recover fast and slow the spread of the virus.

