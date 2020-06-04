Govt given two weeks to respond to petition challenging 10th NFC

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday gave the Ministry of Finance more time to submit comments on a petition challenging the composition of the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC), ARY News reported

A bench of the IHC directed the ministry to submit within two weeks its response to the petition filed by Khurram Dastagir Khan, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslin League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Advocate Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha and Umar Gilani appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner.

During the hearing, an official of the Ministry of Finance requested the court to gave more time to submit comments on the petition. Granting the request, the bench adjourned the hearing until June 18.

On May 28, the Islamabad High Court had issued notices to the federal government on the petition challenging the composition of the 10th National Finance Commission.

It is noteworthy that former senator Javed Jabbar last week announced his resignation from the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC).

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani had nominated him as non-statutory member from Balochistan to the 10th NFC that President Dr Arif Alvi constituted vide a notification put out on May 12.

