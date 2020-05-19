11 more fall prey to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 11 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the number of total persons died from the virus reached 345, ARY News reported

According to a spokesperson of KP health department, a total of 324 new cases of coronavirus were reported today, making the total count of the infected people in the province 6,524.

Earlier on May 18, 16 COVID-19 patients had lost their lives, taking the death toll up to 334 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Read More: Death toll reaches 334 as 16 more lose life to COVID-19 in KP

The KP health department had confirmed 334 more people tested positive for coronavirus within 24 hours while took the total number of patients to 6,230 across KP.

The statistics showed that 199 out of 334 people had been died of coronavirus in Peshawar. The total count of COVID-19 patients in Peshawar stood at 2,412, whereas, 1,944 people had recovered from the virus.

