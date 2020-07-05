11 months on, people of held Kashmir continue to reel under military siege

SRINAGAR: Military siege and crippling lockdown in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, imposed by New Delhi on August 5, last year, completed 11 months today.

The Modi government illegally abrogated Article 370 of India’s constitution on August 5, 2019, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The move, Kashmiris believe, was aimed at snatching away the identity of the Kashmiris through changing the Muslim-majority status of the occupied territory into a minority.

At least 192 people were killed and 1,326 critically injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel on peaceful demonstrators and mourners in the territory, according to a Kashmir Media Service report.

Those killed included nine women. The troops damaged over 935 houses and structures and molested or disgraced 77 women during cordon and search operations across the occupied territory during this period.

India also suspended internet services in occupied Kashmir on August 05.

