PESHAWAR: Eleven women police officials of Kalash tribe who illustrate perfect display of bravery by offering their services for protection of tourists in their areas.

These eleven women of the minority tribe have been serving in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police on special services duty since 2013. They provide complete security to the tourists who visit the historic tribe of Chitral.

District Police Officer (DPO) Chitral Furqan Bilal said the women constables also guide local as well as foreign tourists about the customs and traditions observed locally in the valley.

In total, 86 people of Kalash tribe are working in security forces, including those 11 women.

In July this year, first time in the history of Pakistan Kalash got a representation in the Provincial Assembly.

Wazir Zada a member of the Kalash tribe was elected on a reserved minority seat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Zada has graduated in political science and has also been an enthusiastic party worker as well as a human rights activist.

