1,100MW nuclear power plant in Karachi near completion

Pakistan has started loading fuel to the under constructed 1,100MW nuclear power plant in Karachi for testing in run-up to its commercial operations in April 2021.

As per details, fuel loading for the newly built Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (K-2) was started on Tuesday after obtaining fuel load permit from the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

Speaking in ARY News program Bakhabar Savera, energy expert Arshad Abbasi said that the construction of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (K-2) is a gift to the people of Karachi as it will resolve the power crisis in the port city.

K-2 is one of the two 1,100MW nuclear power plants being constructed in Karachi. The other plant, K-3, is expected to become operational by the end of 2021. The completion of these nuclear power plants has remained largely on schedule despite the difficult times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The nuclear power plant K-2 is a pressurized water reactor PWR, a third-generation nuclear power plant equipped with advanced automatic safety systems powered by Chinese HPR-1000 technology.

The construction of K-2 plant started on August 31, 2015, and its commercial operation will begin in April 2021 after undergoing several operational and safety tests.

The fuel loading was witnessed by the Director General of the Strategic Plan Division Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, PAEC Chairman Mohammad Naeem and senior Chinese and Pakistani officials.

