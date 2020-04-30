118 patients discharged from quarantine facility in Sukkur

SUKKUR: 118 patients have recovered from coronavirus and sent homes from the quarantine facility in Sukkur, the deputy commissioner said on Thursday.

The deputy commissioner Rana Adeel confirmed that 118 people have been sent homes after being recovered from COVID-19. The patients were belonging to different areas of Khairpur and suburban parts of Sukkur.

He detailed that 94 patients are currently present in Sukkur’s quarantine centre who belong to Jacobabad, Kashmore and Khairpur.

Adeel added that 58 more people were shifted to the quarantine facility today from Balochistan’s Taftan. Samples of the passengers were sent to Hyderabad for COVID-19 tests.

The deputy commissioner said that overall 152 persons are residing in the Sukkur’s isolation centre.

According to the national dashboard on COVID-19, the number of patients in Sindh reached 6,053.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sindh had recorded 404 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which is the highest number of infections in the province so far, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In the same day, the spokesman for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that overall 49 personnel of Sindh police and Rangers have contracted coronavirus while performing their duties to implement lockdown orders.

Murtaza Wahab appealed to the masses to act jointly to fight against the virus and stay indoors. He prayed to Almighty Allah to save people from the infection.

