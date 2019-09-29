Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


12-day anti-polio drive to kick off in Kohistan tomorrow

Anti polio

KOHISTAN: A twelve-day special anti-polio campaign will begin in three districts of Kohistan on Monday (tomorrow).

According to the provincial health department, more than 85,000 children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

Meanwhile, a three-day polio campaign will also begin tomorrow in Torghar district where about 40,000 children will be vaccinated during the campaign.

The government has devised a comprehensive plan for security of the polio teams.

Earlier, Sept 23, two new polio cases were confirmed from Lakki Marwat district, taking the number of such cases to 66 in the country this year.

According to sources, a six-month-old infant, resident of Kotka Mushkalam, Tehsil Serai Naurang, District Lakki Marwat, was tested positive for the poliovirus.

The second child was an eighteen-month-old infant, a resident of Kotka Bazee Sheikh, Tehsil Serai Naurang, District Lakki Marwat.

Prior to that, two cases of polio were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A 30-month-old girl and a 23-month-old boy were tested positive for the crippling disease.

It was reported that their parents had refused to vaccinate the children.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PFA recovers over 5,000 litre counterfeit milk during raid

Pakistan

World Heart Day being observed today

Health

Federal government decides to probe into dengue outspread

Health

U.S. travel warning adds to pressure on Tanzania over suspected Ebola cases


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close