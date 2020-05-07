12 more die of COVID-19 in Karachi during 24 hours

KARACHI: At least 12 more patients of COVID-19 died while 358 new confirmed cases of the disease were reported in Karachi during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the Sindh health department, with 453 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus surfaced today, the total number of the people tested positive for the virus in the province reached 9093. The death toll from Covid-19 in the province reached 171.

Whereas, 112 patients of the disease were discharged after full recovery over the previous 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 1,853.

Earlier today, Sindh had recorded 14 coronavirus deaths – the highest in a single day, taking the toll to 171, according to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In his regular video message on the coronavirus situation in the province, he had said that 14 more patients had died from coronavirus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 171.

So far, 76,078 tests had been carried out in the province, he had added.

He had said that 335 from 453 new cases belonged to Karachi, among which 81 had been reported from South district, 69 from East district and 91 from Central district.

