12 ‘illegal’ immigrants detained attempting to enter Karachi

KARACHI: A routine Rangers snap checking on Wednesday near Jamshoro toll plaza off Karachi periphery translated in an arrest of 12 alleged illegal Afghan immigrants, ARY News reported.

According to Sindh Rangers, the personnel searched the passenger bus in a routine practice wherein they encountered the 12 suspects who, Rangers claimed, were Afghan citizens having illegally penetrated into Pakistan.

The alleged illegal immigrants who were travelling in Karachi-bound bus have been handed over to concerned police who will present them before the court tomorrow, the police authorities confirmed the development.

Separately to have transpired today, the employers of deceased driver Abbas in Defence area of Karachi, who, along with four other alleged accomplices, was killed in the Gizri police encounter, announced to register a case against police after a post-mortem report showed torture marks on Abbas’ body.

Local PTI leader Laila Parveen while speaking to media at JPMC Hospital said that the body of Abbas bore torture marks, which shows that he was arrested, tortured and then murdered in a fake encounter.

“Which sort of police encounter is this where the dacoit has torture marks on his body?” she asked.

