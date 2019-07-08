12 inmates in KP jails suffering from AIDS, reveals report

PESHAWAR: A dozen inmates in the various jails of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are suffering from human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), revealed a report issued on Monday.

The jail authorities have become active after the revelations made in the report and decided to test the upcoming prisoners.

As per the report issued by the authorities, three AIDS prisoners are in Peshawar Jail, Mardan, 2 and one each in Dera Ismail Khan, Banu and Taimargira have been reported.

“The number of AIDS prisoners can increase if due measures were not taken”, the report feared.

Moreover, 71 prisoners have been diagnosed with Hepatitis C and 25 with Hepatitis B in the prisons across the KP.

In the month of May, the Punjab government had decided to provide medicines for life-threatening diseases in jails across the province.

Read more: 2,847 prisoners have hepatitis, 84 suffer from AIDS, Sindh Assembly told

Jail sources had said patients of life-threatening diseases were confined in 10 jails of Punjab. They said about 1000 patients of hepatitis, asthma, skin cancer and AIDs were imprisoned in jails.

The sources said medical tests of male and female prisoners would be conducted with modern medical equipment.

