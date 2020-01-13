At least 12 killed as heavy snow lashes AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: More than 12 people have died and several wounded in the rain and snow-related incidents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the report, at least 21 houses, four shops, one mosque and two vehicles suffered damage in the affected villages.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has directed the authorities concerned to start immediate rescue operation in the rains affected areas of the state.

The AJK PM has directed Minister of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Ahmed Raza Qadri to accelerate rescue and relief activities in the rain and snow hit areas of Azad Kashmir.

He directed the SDMA to collaborate with the relevant departments and rush to the far-flung remote areas of the state to provide relief to the affected people at the earliest.

Raja Farooq Haider also issued directives to the administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected people stuck in their areas due to torrential rains and heavy snowfall.

Heavy rain, snowfall leaves 21 dead in Balochistan

On the other hand, at least 21 people were killed and several others wounded in the rain and snow-related incidents across the Balochistan province.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has imposed emergency in 7 districts of Balochistan following continuous heavy rain and snowfall. The PDMA has declared an emergency in Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Mastung, Qila Abdullah and Kech districts of Balochistan.

Imran Zarkon, chief of disaster management in Balochistan, said most people have died in the past 24 hours due to roofs collapsed incidents amid heavy snowfall.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan visited the PDMA control room and inspected the arrangements of the current weather situation. Jam Kamal Khan also visited Quetta and other areas and extended his condolences on the demise of people

