12-member commission formed to review Islamabad master plan

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday constituted a 12-member federal commission to review the master plan of Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The chairman Capital Development Authority will perform the duty of convener of the commission, which will review the master plan and give recommendations up to 2040.

The federal commission will also review abilities of the existing master plan and possible regularisation of illegally constructed buildings.

It will also find ways to improve the role of health, education and private sectors.

The commission has been tasked to complete the review within six months, under which it would give recommendations for short-term and long-term development.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan last month directed for preparation of a master plan for Islamabad, which will soon be implemented.

Earlier, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi has in a statement said that Islamabad was designed for a population of 600,000 people, but now its population had crossed two million and no master plan had ever been prepared during the last 20 years.

