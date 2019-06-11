Web Analytics
12 people killed in road mishaps

Sukhekhi road accident

SUKHEKHI: At least five people were killed while 15 others injured when a passenger bus turned turtle on Motorway (M2) near Sukhekhi service area on Tuesday.

According to rescue service, the injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Sukhekhi for medical attention.

Upon being informed of the accident, rescue teams and ambulances reached the site in no time and began rescue operation.

Separately, seven people, a woman among them, were killed and several others injured in a truck-passenger van collision in Vander area of Balochistan’s Hub Tehsil.

Rescue teams shifted the deceased and injured to Civil Hospital Karachi.

