12 test positive for dengue in Multan

MULTAN: As many as 12 people were admitted on Monday to the Nishtar Hospital in Multan tested positive for mosquito-borne dengue virus, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of anti-dengue campaign, at least 15 people were brought to the hospital in suspicion of dengue fever. However, 12 of them were tested positive for the mosquito-borne dengue fever.

Earlier on November 14, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid had said that the provincial government was taking all-out measures to cope with the menace of dengue.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid had said, “The ratio of dengue cases have substantially been reduced due to the efforts made by the district administration and other concerned departments.”

According to the statement issued by the ministry, she had directed to carry out effective measure for preventing the growth of dengue larva. Speaking on the occasion, the minister had said that dengue patients were being provided best medical facilities at public sector hospitals in Punjab.

