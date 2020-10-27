ISLAMABAD: A briefing in the federal cabinet held on Tuesday to deliberate on filling the vacant top posts in various federal ministries and their sub-ordinate departments, ARY News reported.

According to the details of briefing, a total of 129 departments, including ministries, have their Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director posts vacant waiting to be filled.

Out of all vacancies, about 33 of them were rendered vacant after the merger of two or more departments into one, the briefing noted.

The cabinet chair Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his cabinet to appoint CEOs and MDs to said departments within three months and has commanded to furnish a report on the vacancies underscoring the reasons for the delay.

Separately, in the same federal cabinet meeting, the law and justice ministry briefed the top cabinet huddle on the reforms carried out in the laws to which the cabinet directed it to present complete document on reforms in the meeting three months from now.

READ: PM Imran directs to remove obstacles in importing sugar, wheat

The Prime Minister further directed to ensure availability of sufficient stock of wheat and sugar in line with the requirements of the commodity in the country in the same session today.

PM Khan directed to remove the obstacle in importing wheat and sugar in the country. He also ordered to ensure that the imported wheat should be of good quality.

Briefing the meeting on wheat procurement, officials of the Ministry of National Food Security said that availability of 1.5 million metric tons of wheat will be ensured by 31st of January 2021.

