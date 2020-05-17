13 more people die due to coronavirus in KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded thirteen more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, pushing the number of people who died due to the disease to 318, ARY News reported.

The health department said 214 new cases of the virus were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the number of persons affected by the infection across the province thus far to 6,061.

Of the total fatalities, 187 have been recorded in Peshawar where the number of cases stands at 2,398.

The health department said 1,783 patients have recuperated from the disease so far.

Earlier today, advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir said the government will further ease lockdown restrictions if standard operating procedures (SOPs) are adhered to in letter and spirit.

Speaking to media, he warned the government will have to tighten restrictions if SOPs are not followed.

Ajmal Wazir lauded the traders’ cooperation for implementation of the SOPs to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the province. He said the government has allowed public transport to resume operations under the SOPs.

The government will monitor their activities to ensure necessary precautions are taken, he maintained.

