130 more healthcare professionals diagnosed with corona, tally now at 5,164

ISLAMABAD: The number of healthcare professionals affected by the novel coronavirus in the country has surged to 5,164 as 130 more health workers were diagnosed with the disease in the last 24 hours.

According to a report of the National Institute of Health (NIH), the tally of doctors infected by coronavirus in Pakistan so far has increased to 3,150, while 612 nurses also contracted coronavirus.

Moreover, 1402 paramedics have been infected by the virus, report said.

Around 2,4 20 infected healthcare workers have been quarantined at homes. The tally of coronavirus positive health professionals admitted at hospitals is 269 and 262 of them have been in better condition”, according to the report.

Among infected health workers 2,419 have recovered, while 56 of them have died of the virus infection, the report said.

In Sindh 21 healthcare professionals have died, while the number of deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is ten, five in Balochistan, three in Gilgit-Baltistan, thirteen in Punjab and four in Islamabad, the report further said.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,892 fresh cases were detected in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally of the cases to 188,926.

72,656 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 69,536 in Punjab, 23,388 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,634 in Balochistan, 11,483 in Islamabad, 892 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,337 in Gilgit Baltistan.

