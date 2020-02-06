130 more Pakistanis stranded in China back home

ISLAMABAD: As many as 130 Pakistani nationals stranded in China amidst the deadly coronavirus outbreak have returned homeland on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, China Southern Airlines flight CA-945 with 130 passengers on board landed at Islamabad International Airport today.

The Pakistanis were allowed to leave China after medical test clearance.

As part of the safety measures to stop possible transmission of the deadly coronavirus to Pakistan, the passengers are undergoing a complete medical checkup at the airport, the sources added.

Earlier on February 3, the first flight from China had landed at the Islamabad International airport, carrying as many as 61 Pakistanis stranded in Ürümqi, China due to coronavirus.

The flight of a private airline had reached Islamabad after a temporary suspension of flight operation to China amid coronavirus outbreak as a precautionary measure.

The passengers had been allowed to go to their homes following complete medical checkup.

