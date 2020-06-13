Over 1,300 people died in Karachi in just 10 days: KMC

KARACHI: COVID-19 rang alarm bells in Karachi as over 1,300 people have died in the port city in just 10 days, ARY News reported.

According to the statistics released by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) today, over 1,300 dead bodies were brought to various graveyards in the metropolis during June 1-10.

Karachi has witnessed 40 per cent increase in mortality rate during the current month, the report said and added that the situation had started worsening since 10th of Ramazan.

The report said that 2,375 had died in Karachi during the whole month of June last year.

Earlier today, Oxygen cylinders in the biggest city of Pakistan, a highly sought after commodity amidst the coronavirus pandemic had become scarce.

Due to the demand exceeding the supply, a single cylinder worth Rs5000 before the pandemic was now being sold at Rs30,000.

Doctors had suggested the use of oxygen cylinders at home for patients showing symptoms of coronavirus and having trouble breathing. The price of oxygen cylinders and the supply both had been jolted after the suggestion which made consumers buy them in a frenzy.

