We have frequently heard regarding shifting from one house to another, however, this time it was a house that was moved to a new address after 139 years.

It happened in United States, where after 139 years, a two-story Victorian house at 807 Franklin St. in San Francisco got a new address. Now it has been moved to 635 Fulton Stree as the entire process had cost upto Rs64 million (US$400,000).

The green home with large windows and a brown front door was loaded onto giant dollies and moved Sunday to a location six blocks away. Onlookers lined the sidewalks to snap photos as the structure rolled — at a top speed of 1 mph — to 635 Fulton St, reported the Associated Press.

The house’s journey has been in the planning stages for years, a local news outlet reported.

Phil Joy, a veteran house mover, said he had to secure permits from more than 15 city agencies before finally moving the structure to its new address.

He added that the move was challenging as the first part of the journey had a downhill.

Besides the permit and other permissions, the parking meters along the route had to be ripped up, tree climbs were trimmed and traffic signals were relocated for the house.

Fortunately, everything turned out well on the day and the house was shifted without any hiccups.

