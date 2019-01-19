14-day physical remand of Saad Rafique, brother expires today

LAHORE: Former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique will be produced before the accountability court as their physical remand in the Paragon Housing Society case expired today (Saturday), ARY News repored.

The court on Jan 5 extended the physical remand of the siblings by 14 days in the case.

Khawaja brothers are currently being investigated by the accountability watchdog for accumulating wealth beyond known sources of income.

Rafique and his brother were arrested on Dec 11 after the Lahore High Court rejected their bail plea. During the hearing, the former minister’s counsel informed the court that his client had nothing to do with PAS and was being framed in the case.

NAB had launched an investigation into the alleged scam in November last year after a number of victims staged protests and held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club against the fraud committed by the housing society.

Last year, the anti-graft authority arrested former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Khan Cheema and others over allegations of corruption in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Society scam.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Cheema had misused his authority and received huge sums of money in return for awarding the contract of the project to Casa Developers.

The amount was allegedly paid from the account of the Paragon Housing Society.

